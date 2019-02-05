Best Of 2018 Results: Mammootty, Manju Warrier & Pranav Mohanlal Emerge As The Big Winners!

Best Actor

Megastar Mammootty has been chosen as the Best Actor for his terrific performances in Abrahaminte Santhathikal and Uncle. In Abrahaminte Santhathikal, the actor played the role of a cop and his performance, which was a mix of mass and class elements, was one of the biggest positives of the movie. On the other hand, in Uncle, he played an entirely different role of a person named Krishna Kumar, a businessman. He came up with some stellar performances in these two roles and has bagged 44% of the total votes.

Best Actress

Manju Warrier had a memorable 2018 and her very powerful performance in the film Aami was much-appreciated by the critics and the audiences. With 35% of the total votes, the actress has been chosen as the Best Actress Of The Year 2018.

Best Film

Abrahaminte Santhathikal, the emotional thriller was one of the biggest successes of the previous year and had struck the right chord with the audiences. The Mammootty starrer has won the title of the Best Film with the movie receiving 44% of the total votes.

Best Director

Shaji Padoor, who has had years of experience in the film industry, made a sensational entry as an independent filmmaker with Abrahaminte Santhathikal. He came up with a film, which was perfectly packaged and thus deriving the desired results at the box office. He has been chosen as the Best director of 2018.

Best Debutant

Pranav Mohanlal made a smashing entry to the film industry with the film Aadhi, which was a blockbuster success at the box office. Pranav Mohanlal's performance as the lead character received appreciation and thus making a confident debut. He has won the title for the Best Debutant of the year 2018.

Best Actor In A Negative Role

Sharaf U Dheen did stun the audiences with his amazing makeover in the film Varathan, in which he essayed a role with negative shades. He was spot on with his performance and proved that he is an actor with an amazing range. Rightly, he has been chosen as the Best Actor In Negative Role.

Best Supporting Actor

Young actor Anson Paul's performance as Philip Abraham in Abrahaminte Santhathikal had captured the attention of the audiences. The actor portrayed the role with extreme importance and utmost care, and has been adjudged as the Best Supporting Actor Of 2018.

Best Supporting Actress

In the film Uncle, popular actress Muthumani had portrayed a very crucial role and had come up with a measured as well as a powerful performance as the mother of a teenage girl. The talented actress has been chosen as the Best Supporting Actress Of 2018.