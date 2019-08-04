Friendship Day Special: Best Friendships Of The Malayalam Movie Industry!

Mohanlal & Priyadarshan

In every sense, Mohanlal and Priyadarshan friendship is purely friendship goals. According to the actor-director duo, they are rivals turned best friends. Mohanlal and Priyadarshan were not in good terms during their college days as both of them had a crush on the same girl. But soon after that, the duo developed a deep friendship. Together, Mohanlal and Priyadarshan made some of the most-loved films of Malayalam cinema, which includes Chithram, Thalavattan, Kalaapani, Kilukkam, etc.

Mammootty & Murali

Mammootty and Murali's friendship is one of the least-known bonds of Malayalam movie industry. The duo, who shared a great camaraderie onscreen, was extremely close to each other. According to Mammootty, Murali is the one of the few people from the industry with whom he shared a genuine friendship. But the duo grew apart after a certain point due to some misunderstandings. According to Mammootty, he still unable to figure out what went wrong in their friendship, as Murali passed away soon after their fallout.

Shobana & Revathi

Shobana and Revathi revealed their close friendship, in an interview given to a popular Malayalam channel a few years ago. Interestingly, Shobana is one of the very few people from the film industry, who address Revathi by her birth name, Asha. According to the duo, they initially bonded during the stage show rehearsals, but developed a deep friendship during the shooting of the movie Mayamayooram. Revathi went on to cast Shobana in her directorial debut Mitr: My Friend, for which the latter bagged her Second National Film Award for Best Actress.

Suresh Gopi & Shaji Kailas

Suresh Gopi and Shaji Kailas are best known for the action thrillers they made together, especially the evergreen hit Commissioner. As we all know, the actor and director are best buddies off-screen. According to Shaji Kailas, Suresh Gopi was the first person who realised that the director is in love with actress Annie. The action star supported the couple through thick and thin, and went on to arrange an intimate wedding ceremony for them in his residence.

Sathyan Anthikad & Sreenivasan

One of the most successful onscreen combinations of Malayalam cinema, director-writer duo Sathyan Anthikad and Sreenivasan, are best friends off-screen. Together, the duo produced some of the most memorable films of the industry, including the recently released Fahadh Faasil movie Njan Prakashan. According to the duo, their friendship and mutual respect makes it easier for them to work together as a team.

Dileep & Lal Jose

Dileep and Lal Jose, one of the most popular actor-director duo of Malayalam film industry, are best friends from the beginning of their respective careers. The duo began their journey in films together, as the assistant director of veteran film-maker Kamal. Later, Dileep emerged as one of the most-bankable stars of the industry, and collaborated with Lal Jose for some exceptional films, including the blockbuster Meesa Madhavan. The duo has always supported each other, during the thick and thin.

Dulquer Salmaan & Sunny Wayne

Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Wayne developed a close friendship, during the shooting of their debut movie Second Show. Dulquer and Sunny fondly address each other as brother from another mother, and has always been vocal about their bond. Dulquer Salmaan is currently all set to make his production debut, and Sunny Wayne is playing the lead role in the project. The movie, which has been titled as Ashokante Aadhyarathri, is expected to hit the theatres soon.

Nivin Pauly & Alphonse Puthren

The Premam duo, Nivin Pauly and Alphonse Puthren, are best buddies from their school days. They dreamed of cinema together from their young age, and had promised to help each other in pursuing their dreams. According to Nivin, Alphonse always believed in his talent and encouraged him to attend auditions. The duo collaborated for three projects till date, including the popular short film Eli, bilingual movie Neram, and Premam, which went on to become one of the biggest box office successes of Malayalam cinema.

Vineeth Sreenivasan & Shaan Rahman

Vineeth Sreenivasan the actor-director-singer has always mentioned that Shaan Rahmaan, the musician, is one of his closest friends. The duo became best buddies even much before their started their respective journeys in cinema. They have always supported each other's careers immensely, and produced some highly memorable songs together. According to Vineeth, Shaan is one of those few people with whom he shares the basic ideas while writing a film.

Manju Warrier & Poornima Indrajith

The friendship of Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema, and Poornima Indrajith, the actress-turned-designer, will definitely make you miss your girl gang. Poornima was one of Manju's confidants while she was going through a rough patch in her personal life. Manju is a huge fan of Poornima's designer label Praanah, and always spotted wearing the outfits created by her friend. Recently, the duo had shared the pictures from their last New York trip, which went viral on social media.