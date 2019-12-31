    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Best Of 2019: Which Malayalam Film Deserve The Best Movie Title This Year?

      Malayalam cinema went to make its presence felt in both the National and International movie platforms in 2019, with some ground-breaking films. 2019 was unarguably one of the best years for the Malayalam movie industry in the passing decade. When several films went on to attain critical acclaim globally, a few others pushed the bar for the industry commercially.

      When we are about to bid goodbye to 2019, let us have a loot at the best Malayalam films of the year.

      Which film deserves the Best Movie title in 2019? Cast your votes here...

      Unda

      Unda

      Unarguably one of the finest films of 2019 and the passing decade. Unda, which featured Mammootty in the role of S.I Mani, a vulnerable, physically weak cop, is one of the most well-made political films of the Malayalam cinema. This Khalid Rahman directorial truly deserves all possible awards of the year.

      Lucifer

      Lucifer

      Lucifer, the Mohanlal starrer marked the grand directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie, which emerged as the biggest blockbuster of the year, has truly pushed the commercial boundaries of Malayalam cinema in the world movie platform.

      Virus

      Virus

      Virus, the medical thriller directed by Aashiq Abu truly made the Malayalam cinema proud at the National and International. The movie, which narrated the state's struggles to fight the Nipah virus, is unarguably one of the best films made in 2019 and the passing decade.

      Jallikattu

      Jallikattu

      This Lijo Jose Pellissery movie is truly a visually enthralling experience that deeply moves the audiences with its depiction of the blurring boundary between the humans and beasts. Jallikattu is truly the Malayalam film industry's answer to world cinema and Lijo Jose's finest work to date.

      Kumbalangi Nights

      Kumbalangi Nights

      Kumbalangi Nights, which is directed by newcomer Madhu C Narayanan and written by Syam Pushkaran, truly broke the popular Mollywood stereotypes and questioned the widely accepted ideas of masculinity. The poignant narrative and exceptional performance make this multi-starrer one of the finest films of 2019.

