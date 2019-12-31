Best Of 2019: Which Malayalam Film Deserve The Best Movie Title This Year?

Unda

Unarguably one of the finest films of 2019 and the passing decade. Unda, which featured Mammootty in the role of S.I Mani, a vulnerable, physically weak cop, is one of the most well-made political films of the Malayalam cinema. This Khalid Rahman directorial truly deserves all possible awards of the year.

Lucifer

Lucifer, the Mohanlal starrer marked the grand directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie, which emerged as the biggest blockbuster of the year, has truly pushed the commercial boundaries of Malayalam cinema in the world movie platform.

Virus

Virus, the medical thriller directed by Aashiq Abu truly made the Malayalam cinema proud at the National and International. The movie, which narrated the state's struggles to fight the Nipah virus, is unarguably one of the best films made in 2019 and the passing decade.

Jallikattu

This Lijo Jose Pellissery movie is truly a visually enthralling experience that deeply moves the audiences with its depiction of the blurring boundary between the humans and beasts. Jallikattu is truly the Malayalam film industry's answer to world cinema and Lijo Jose's finest work to date.

Kumbalangi Nights

Kumbalangi Nights, which is directed by newcomer Madhu C Narayanan and written by Syam Pushkaran, truly broke the popular Mollywood stereotypes and questioned the widely accepted ideas of masculinity. The poignant narrative and exceptional performance make this multi-starrer one of the finest films of 2019.