Best Of 2019: Which Malayalam Film Deserve The Best Movie Title This Year?

Unda

Unarguably one of the finest films of 2019 and the passing decade. Unda, which featured Mammootty in the role of S.I Mani, a vulnerable, physically weak cop, is one of the most well-made political films of the Malayalam cinema. This Khalid Rahman directorial truly deserves every award of the year.

Lucifer

Lucifer, the Mohanlal starrer marked the grand directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie, which emerged as the biggest blockbuster of the year, has truly pushed the commercial boundaries of Malayalam cinema in the world movie platform.

Virus

Virus, the medical thriller directed by Aashiq Abu truly made the Malayalam cinema proud at the National and International movie platforms. The movie, which narrated Kerala's struggles to fight the Nipah virus, is unarguably one of the best films made in 2019 and the passing decade.

Jallikattu

This Lijo Jose Pellissery movie is truly a visually enthralling experience that deeply moves the audiences with its depiction of the blurring boundary between the humans and beasts. Jallikattu is truly the Malayalam film industry's answer to world cinema and Lijo Jose's finest work to date.

Kumbalangi Nights

Kumbalangi Nights, which is directed by newcomer Madhu C Narayanan and written by Syam Pushkaran, broke the popular Mollywood stereotypes and questioned the widely accepted ideas of masculinity. The heartwarming narrative and exceptional performances by the star cast make this multi-starrer one of the finest films of 2019.

Moothon

Moothon, which marked the Malayalam directorial debut of Geetu Mohandas is the first-ever Malayalam movie to address the subject of homosexuality with absolute sensitivity. The poignant narrative and exceptional performances make the Nivin Pauly starrer one of the finest movie experiences of 2019.

Uyare

Uyare, which is directed by newcomer Manu Ashokan is one of the rare Malayalam films that discussed the complexities of toxic relationships. The brilliant performances by Parvathy Thiruvothu and Asif Ali as the acid attack survivor and the attacker totally won the hearts. Unarguably one of the best films of the year.