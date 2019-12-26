Best Of 2019: Who Deserves The Best Actor Title In Malayalam Cinema This Year?

Mammootty (Unda)

Mammootty delivered one of his finest performances in the past decade in Unda, the Khalid Rahman directorial. The megastar simply shed his larger-than-life image for the role of S.I Manikandan, the physically weak, peace-loving senior police officer. His portrayal of Mani Sir broke all the pre-existing stereotypes of police roles in Malayalam cinema.

Mohanlal (Lucifer)

The complete actor was simply brilliant as the mysterious Stephen Nedumpilly aka Khureshi Ab'Ram in Lucifer, the Prithviraj directorial. Despite having very few dialogues in the movie, Mohanlal simply stole the show with his expressive eyes and amazing underplay. It was simply his best performance in a mass role in the past few years.

Suraj Venjaramoodu (Vikruthi & Android Kunjappan)

Suraj Venjaramoodu truly deserves the 'Performer Of The Year' title of 2019. The National award winner simply stunned the audiences with his brilliant performances in Vikruthi, directed by Emcy Joseph and Ratheesh Pothuval's Android Kunjappan.

Soubin Shahir (Kumbalangi Nights)

Soubin Shahir is one of those actors who entered the industry with supporting roles and slowly moved into the main league. The actor-director was totally amazed us with his performance in the role of Saji, the head of a dysfunctional family in Madhu C Narayanan's Kumbalangi Nights.

Nivin Pauly (Moothon)

Nivin Pauly delivered the finest performance of his career so far in Geetu Mohandas's Moothon. The actor broke all conventional stereotypes of a male lead by essaying the role of the gay man Akbar who turns into a ruthless goon named Bhai, with absolute perfection. Kudos to Nivin for making this brave choice.

Asif Ali (Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha)

Asif Ali is an actor who has been constantly rediscovering himself with versatile characters and growing from strength to strength. The actor astonished the audiences with his portrayal of the character Sleevachan, a simple small-town guy in the recent hit Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha, directed by Nissam Basheer.

Dulquer Salmaan (Oru Yamandan Premakadha)

Dulquer Salmaan was simply excellent in the role of Lallu, a daily wage painter in the BC Noufal directorial Oru Yamandan Premakadha. The actor's charming performance was truly the soul of this romantic comedy.

Tovino Thomas (Luca)

Tovino Thomas was unarguably the perfect choice for the role of Luca, the talented scrap artist who suffers from necrophobia in the Arun Bose directorial Luca. The actor simply shined in the movie with his matured acting skills, especially in the emotional sequences.

Dileep (Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel)

Dileep was at his comical best in the B Unnikrishnan directorial Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel. The role of Adv. Balakrishnan aka Balan Vakeel, who suffers from his stammering issues, truly showcased his amazing acting skills.