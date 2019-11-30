Bhama To Enter Wedlock Soon!

Bhama, the charming actress who made her acting debut with Lohitadas's Nivedyam, is all set to enter wedlock soon. The actress confirmed the reports in a recent interview given to a popular Malayalam women's magazine. Bhama is tying the knot with Arun, a businessman by profession.

According to the Marupadi actress, it is an arranged marriage for the couple who was introduced to each other by the family members. Arun, who hails from Chennithala, Alappuzha, has completed his studies in Canada. He is a classmate and close friend of Bhama's brother-in-law.

Bhama and Arun will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony to be held in January 2020 in the actress's hometown, Kottayam. A wedding reception will be held in Kochi, which will be attended by the actress's close friends and colleagues from the film industry. Bhama, who is totally excited about the wedding, stated that the romance after the engagement is special.

The actress also revealed that her fiance is totally supportive of her career. Bhama had recently made her television debut with the serial Kerala Samajam, Oru Pravasi Kadha. She had made a cameo appearance in the serial, which is being aired in the middle east edition of the Asianet channel.

Bhama, who entered Mollywood with Nivedyam, went on to establish herself as one of the most popular leading ladies of the industry. She later featured in some successful films including Cycle, Ivar Vivahitharayal, Janapriyan, Sevens, Husbands In Goa, etc. The actress was last seen in the critically acclaimed movie Marupadi, which was directed by senior filmmaker VM Vinu.

She later emerged as one of the top actresses of Kannada cinema, with the success of her debut project, Modalasa. Bhama later went on play the female lead in some popular Kannada films including Shyloo, Ondu Kshanadalli, Auto Raja, Barfi, Ambara, etc.