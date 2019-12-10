Big Brother: Streaming Rights Of The Mohanlal Movie Are Sold!

Big Brother, the upcoming family drama brings back Mohanlal and Siddique, the actor-director duo after a long gap. The movie, which features Mohanlal in the titular role, is expected to hit the theatres as the actor's first release of 2020. According to the latest reports, the online streaming rights of the movie have been sold.

Reportedly, Amazon Prime, which is one of the biggest OTT platforms of the world has bagged the streaming rights of Big Brother. As per the updates, the streaming rights have been sold for a whopping amount, which is the second-highest rate for a Malayalam movie to date.

Lucifer, the Mohanlal-Prithviraj movie is still holding on its position of being the Malayalam movie to bag the highest price for online streaming rights. The sources also suggest that the satellite rights of Big Brother have been bagged by Surya TV for a record amount. However, the exact figures have not been revealed yet.

Big Brother, which is scripted by director Siddique himself, features Mohanlal in the role of Sachidanandan, a doting big brother. Actor-writer Anoop Menon and young talent Sarjano Khalid play the roles of his younger brothers in the movie. Arbaaz Khan, the Bollywood actor-director appears as the main antagonist, Vedantham IPS.

Recently, the team had revealed Arbaaz Khan and Anoop Menon's character posters from the Mohanlal starrer on social media. According to director Siddique, Big Brother has been made with a whopping budget of 32 Crores, thus emerging as one of the most expensive projects of the Malayalam cinema.

Newcomers Mirna Menon, Shilpa Ajayan, Satna Titus, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Siddique, Chemban Vinod Jose, Tini Tom, Janardhanan, Dinesh Panikkar and others essay the supporting roles in the movie. Jithu Damodar is the director of photography. Deepak Dev composes the music. Big Brother, which is produced by S Talkies, Vyshakha Cynyma, and Shaman International, will hit theatres by the last week of January 2020.