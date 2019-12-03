Big Brother: This Is The Budget Of The Mohanlal Project!

Big Brother, the upcoming family entertainer marks the third collaboration of Mohanlal, the complete actor, and senior filmmaker Siddique. The movie, which is currently under the post-production stage, will hit the theatres as Mohanlal's first release of 2020. In a recent interview, director Siddique revealed the actual budget of Big Brother.

According to Siddique, the team was initially planning to finish the Mohanlal starrer within a budget of 28 Crores. But when the shooting was completed, the budget went up to 32 Crores. The senior director also revealed that Big Brother is the most expensive Malayalam film of his filmmaking career.

Siddique assured that Big Brother is an out-and-out entertainer which is made considering the stardom of Mohanlal and will meet the expectations of the fans of the complete actor. Recently, the team had revealed the first motion poster of the movie, which hints that it will be a complete treat for the audiences who love action films.

Mohanlal is playing the character Sachidanandan in Big Brother, which is penned by director Siddique himself. Initially, renowned actress Regina Cassandra was roped in, to essay the female lead. But the actress backed out from the project due to date issues and she was replaced by newcomer Mirna Menon.

Arbaaz Khan, the popular Bollywood actor makes his Malayalam debut with Big Brother as the main antagonist. Reportedly, Khan is playing the character Vedantham IPS, a police officer with negative shades in the movie. Sarjano Khalid and actor-writer Anoop Menon will essay the roles of Mohanlal's younger brothers.

Newcomer Shilpa Ajayan, Satna Titus, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Siddique, Chemban Vinod Jose, Tini Tom, Janardhanan, Dinesh Panikkar, etc., essay the supporting roles in the movie. Jithu Damodar is the director of photography. Deepak Dev composes the music. Big Brother, which is produced by S Talkies, Vyshakha Cynyma, and Shaman International, will hit the theatres by the last week of January 2020.