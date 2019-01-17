Bigg Boss Malayalam Fame Pearle Maaney & Srinish Aravind Are Engaged!

Popular actress Pearle Maaney, who was one among the contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1 and popular serial actor Srinish Aravind, who was also a part of this show, have got engaged. According to the reports, the much loved couple got engaged in a private ceremony which was held today (January 17, 2019). Announcement regarding the date of marriage is awaited.

Pearle Maaney herself took to her Instagram page to send out a couple of photos that were taken during the engagement ceremony. Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind are seen in ethnic wears for the function. Pearle Maaney adorned a dark green lehenga while Srinish Aravind opted to wear a simple golden kurtha-pyjama.

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind fell in love with each other during the course of the show and their romance was one among the major talking points of Bigg Boss Malayalam. They had conveyed their interest to get married during the time of the show itself. Both of them had entered the final round of Bigg Boss Malayalam and Pearle Maaney was the runner-up of the contest.

Most recently, Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind had shot a video together titled as Pearlish-Fly With you, which turned out to be hugely popular on social media.