Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2: Here's How You Can Get Your Favourite Contestant On The Show

There has been a huge wait surrounding Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2, especially since the first season of the reality show, hosted by Mohanlal, emerged as a favourite with the Malayalam audience. Now, Asianet has come up with an important update regarding the second season and thus confirming that Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 is on the way. According to reports, Mohanlal will be returning as the host of the superhit reality show. This morning, the makers of the show took to the official social media page of Asianet, to reveal the information about the return of the show. At the same time, team Asianet has also asked for suggestions from the audience regarding the contestants of the show.

They have asked audiences to come up with some popular names whom they would like to see as the contestants of the show. Fans and followers have to post their interests in the comment box of this particular post. Take a look at the Facebook post of Asianet here..

Meanwhile, the team has not come up with an announcement regarding the commencement date of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2. The first season of the reality show had commenced in June 2018 and ended on September 30, 2018.

As many as 15 contestants were in the fray for the title in the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. Some of the prominent celebrities of the Malayalam film industry, as well as the Television industry, had taken part in the show. Sabumon Abdusamad had emerged as the big winner of the first season. Let us wait and see who all will be a part of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2.