    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA): Mammootty Expresses His Views

      By
      |

      Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema recently joined the list of the actors who openly expressed their views on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Recently, Mammootty took to his official social media pages to open up about his views on CAA and the anti-CAA protests happening in the country.

      The senior actor stated that we must rise above the caste, creed, religion, and other considerations to forge ahead as a nation. 'We can forge ahead as a nation only when we rise above caste, creed, religion and other considerations. Anything against such a spirit of togetherness is to be discouraged,' Mammootty wrote on his social media post.

      The megastar of Malayalam cinema has been lauded by the fans and cine-goers for finally making his stand clear, while most of the biggest stars of the country chose to maintain silence over CAA and anti-CAA protests. Recently, Mammootty's son, popular actor Dulquer Salmaan has also expressed his views on the same through social media.

      Mammootty Opens Up About Citizenship Amendment Act | Mammootty Reacts To CAB

      Dulquer Salmaan had requested the protesters to follow India's tradition of Ahimsa and non-violence through his post. The actor also stated that we must resist any attempt to destroy the secularism, democracy, and equality of our country, and urged the nation to stay united.

      Several popular faces of Malayalam cinema, including actors Prithviraj and Indrajith Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rajisha Vijayan, Rima Kallingal, filmmakers Aashiq Abu, Geetu Mohandas, Zakariya Mohammed, etc., have openly extended their solidarity to the anti-CAA protests happening all over the country, through social media.

      Prithviraj, who shared a protest video on his social media pages, wrote 'Revolution is homegrown. Always. #Rise,'. The team members of Sudani From Nigeria, the National-award winning movie has decided to boycott the upcoming National Film Awards ceremony, to express their strong disapproval over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

      Also Read:

      Anti-CAA Protest: Dulquer Salmaan's Post Wins The Internet!

      Read more about: mammootty
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue