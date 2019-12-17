Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA): Mammootty Expresses His Views

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema recently joined the list of the actors who openly expressed their views on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Recently, Mammootty took to his official social media pages to open up about his views on CAA and the anti-CAA protests happening in the country.

The senior actor stated that we must rise above the caste, creed, religion, and other considerations to forge ahead as a nation. 'We can forge ahead as a nation only when we rise above caste, creed, religion and other considerations. Anything against such a spirit of togetherness is to be discouraged,' Mammootty wrote on his social media post.

The megastar of Malayalam cinema has been lauded by the fans and cine-goers for finally making his stand clear, while most of the biggest stars of the country chose to maintain silence over CAA and anti-CAA protests. Recently, Mammootty's son, popular actor Dulquer Salmaan has also expressed his views on the same through social media.

Dulquer Salmaan had requested the protesters to follow India's tradition of Ahimsa and non-violence through his post. The actor also stated that we must resist any attempt to destroy the secularism, democracy, and equality of our country, and urged the nation to stay united.

Several popular faces of Malayalam cinema, including actors Prithviraj and Indrajith Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rajisha Vijayan, Rima Kallingal, filmmakers Aashiq Abu, Geetu Mohandas, Zakariya Mohammed, etc., have openly extended their solidarity to the anti-CAA protests happening all over the country, through social media.

Prithviraj, who shared a protest video on his social media pages, wrote 'Revolution is homegrown. Always. #Rise,'. The team members of Sudani From Nigeria, the National-award winning movie has decided to boycott the upcoming National Film Awards ceremony, to express their strong disapproval over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

