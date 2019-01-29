CPC Cine Awards 2018: Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi & Lijo Jose Pellissery Win Top Honours!
2018 was a memorable one for Mollywood in many aspects and it was a year filled with some terrific movies, which won equally good reviews from the audiences and the critics. Now, the awards season has come in and Cinema Paradiso Club, which is one of the most reverred and respected film groups on Facebook, has announced the winners of CPC Awards 2018. The winners have been selected based on audiences voting and jury's assessment. Take a look at the list of winners here.
Best Actor
Joju George, who gave an impressive performance as the lead character in the film Joseph, has won the Best Actor title at APC Awards 2018. The actor's performance, which was both intense and realistic was one of the major high points of this much acclaimed movie.
Best Actress
Aishwarya Lakshmi has bagged the title for the Best Actress at the CPC Awards 2018. The actress won the award for her performance as Priya in the movie Varathan, which was well-appreciated by one and all.
Best Director
Lijo Jose Pellissery has won the Best director title for the second consecutive year at the CPC Awards. This time, the much loved film-maker has won the award for his phenomenal work in Ee Ma Yau, which has already won him a whole lot of awards.
Best Movie
Sudani From Nigeria was one such film that went on to etch a permanent place in the minds of the Malayalam movie audiences. Directed by Zakariya, the film has bagged the award for the Best Movie at CPC Awards 2018.
Best Screenplay
Sudani From Nigeria had a perfect screenplay, which had loads of moments worth remembering. Zakariya and Mohsin Kaasim, who penned the script of this film are the winners of Best Screenplay at CPC Awards 2018.
Best Cinematographer
Ee Ma Yau's cinematography was one of the big positives of the movie and Shyju Khalid, the cinematographer of the highly acclaimed movie has been adjudged as the winner at CPC Awards 2018.
Best Character Actor
Vinayakan did come up with a very realistic performance in the film Ee Ma Yau, which made the audiences really root for the character. He has won the award for the Best Character Actor At CPC Awards 2018.
Best Character Actress
Nobody could forget the lovely performance of Savithri as Majeed's mother in the movie Sudani From Nigeria. Similar is the case of Pauly Valsan's portray of the character Pennamma in Ee Ma Yau. Both these talented actresse's have won the award for the Best Character Actress at CPC Awards 2018.
Other Winners Are
Best Editor - Noufal Abdullah
Best Song - Ranam Title Tracke
Best Sound Design - Renganath Ravee
Best Backgrouns Music - Prasanth Pillai