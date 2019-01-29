CPC Cine Awards 2018: Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi & Lijo Jose Pellissery Win Top Honours!

Best Actor

Joju George, who gave an impressive performance as the lead character in the film Joseph, has won the Best Actor title at APC Awards 2018. The actor's performance, which was both intense and realistic was one of the major high points of this much acclaimed movie.

Best Actress

Aishwarya Lakshmi has bagged the title for the Best Actress at the CPC Awards 2018. The actress won the award for her performance as Priya in the movie Varathan, which was well-appreciated by one and all.

Best Director

Lijo Jose Pellissery has won the Best director title for the second consecutive year at the CPC Awards. This time, the much loved film-maker has won the award for his phenomenal work in Ee Ma Yau, which has already won him a whole lot of awards.

Best Movie

Sudani From Nigeria was one such film that went on to etch a permanent place in the minds of the Malayalam movie audiences. Directed by Zakariya, the film has bagged the award for the Best Movie at CPC Awards 2018.

Best Screenplay

Sudani From Nigeria had a perfect screenplay, which had loads of moments worth remembering. Zakariya and Mohsin Kaasim, who penned the script of this film are the winners of Best Screenplay at CPC Awards 2018.

Best Cinematographer

Ee Ma Yau's cinematography was one of the big positives of the movie and Shyju Khalid, the cinematographer of the highly acclaimed movie has been adjudged as the winner at CPC Awards 2018.

Best Character Actor

Vinayakan did come up with a very realistic performance in the film Ee Ma Yau, which made the audiences really root for the character. He has won the award for the Best Character Actor At CPC Awards 2018.

Best Character Actress

Nobody could forget the lovely performance of Savithri as Majeed's mother in the movie Sudani From Nigeria. Similar is the case of Pauly Valsan's portray of the character Pennamma in Ee Ma Yau. Both these talented actresse's have won the award for the Best Character Actress at CPC Awards 2018.