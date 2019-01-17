English
    Deepti Sati Stuns Everyone With The Bikini Pics From Her New Movie!

    By Naveen
    |

    Deepti Sati entered the film industry through a Malayalam movie. Her debut movie was indeed a memorable one and the film, titled as Neena, brought a lot of appreciations for the actress. The popular actress even went on to win a couple of awards for her performance in the movie. Apart from the Malayalam films that she has been a part of, the actress has worked in some projects in Kannada and Telugu as well. Now, Deepti Sati has indeed stunned one and all with the latest pictures of from her upcoming movie. Read on to know more about the same.

    Deepti Sati Dons A Bikini

    On Wednesday (January 16, 2019), Deepti Sati took to her official social media pages to share a few pictures. The actress has sported a blue bikini in these pictures and she looks absolutely stunning in these new pictures.

    Pics From Her Upcoming Movie

    Well, it has been confirmed that these pictures are from the actress' upcoming movie in Marathi. She will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in the movie titled as Luckee, which is one among the highly awaited Marathi movies of the season.

    The Actress About The Pics

    Meanwhile, Deepti Sati has also sent out a long note in connection with the pictures. She has explained about the apprehensions that she had before thinking about donning the bikini on screen. The actress has also mentioned about the support that she got from the team of the movie.

    Deepti Sati In Malayalam

    Deepti Sati has done as many as 4 Malayalam movies so far. Apart from Neena, she also appeared in movies like Pullikkaran Staraa, Lava Kusha, Solo etc. Nothing much has been revealed about the next project of the actress in Malayalam.

