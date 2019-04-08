Dileep And Kavya Madhavan Set To Rule Social Media Yet Again; Their New Video Goes Viral!

Dileep-Kavya Madhavan are one of the most celebrated couples of the Malayalam film industry. Their pictures have often gained huge acceptance on social media and most recently, a few pictures of the real-life couple, which were taken when they were dining out in a restaurant, went viral within a matter of hours.

Now, Dileep and Kavya Madhavan are set to rule social media yet again and this time, with a video, which was seemingly taken during their visit for a public function. The video has been uploaded through a Facebook page named Dileep Fans Online. The video which was uploaded a few hours ago has fetched a good number of views already.

Here is the Facebook post...

Dileep has joined the shoot of his next film, which has been titled Shubhayathra. The Vyasan KP directorial, features actor Siddique too in an important role. Anu Sithara has been roped into essay the role of the leading lady in this film.

Along with Shubhayathra, Dileep also has a host of other prominent films in the line-up. Professor Dinkan, Jack Daniel, Parakkum Pappan etc., are few among them. The pooja ceremony of Jack Daniel, which also stars Arjun, was held a few weeks ago.