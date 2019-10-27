Dileep Birthday Special: Here’s Why He Remains The Janapriyanayakan Of Malayalam Cinema!

Favourite Actor Of Family Audiences

Dileep is undoubtedly one of the all-time favourite actors of family audiences, especially women and kids. The actor has always made it clear that he prefers doing comedy entertainers as the family audiences love to watch his such films, especially during the festival seasons. Dileep's comedy films from the early 2000's, especially CID Moosa, still enjoy a strong fan following.

Flexibility As An Actor

Dileep is one of the actors who went on to portray some of the most challenging characters Malayalam cinema has ever seen. He played the dual roles of an angry young man and a hunchback in the 2002 movie Kunjikoonan. Later, Dileep went on to portray some extremely challenging characters in some of the most popular films of his career, including Chanthupottu, Pachakuthira, Mayamohini, Sound Thoma, etc.

Willingness To Take Risks

Even though he prefers doing the out-and-out family entertainers, Dileep has changed his track occasionally with some unconventional film choices. He chose to do some unique films like Kathavasheshan, Kerala Café, Calcutta News, Passenger, etc., during the peak time of his career. In 2018, Dileep made a very brave attempt by playing a negative character for the first time in his career, in the Ratish Ambat movie Kammara Sambhavam.

Bankable Actor

Dileep is unarguably one of the most-bankable actors of Malayalam cinema. The actor has succeeded in remaining in the list of actors with the maximum satellite value, throughout the last decade. It is a fact that Dileep films still remains the ultimate money-spinners for the Malayalam industry. This pretty much explains why the new wave in Malayalam cinema never forced Dileep to rethink about his film choices.