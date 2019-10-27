Dileep Birthday Special: Here’s Why He Remains The Janapriyanayakan Of Malayalam Cinema!
Dileep, the Janapriyanayakan of Malayalam cinema is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. The actor, who made his acting debut in 1992 with Kamal's Ennodu Ishtam Koodamo, is also celebrating the 27th year of his acting career in 2019. Dileep's journey from being a mimicry artist to one of the most-bankable stars of Malayalam cinema is undoubtedly fascinating.
Currently, Dileep is all set for the release of his much-awaited project Jack Daniel, in which he appears as Jack, one of the titular characters. When it comes to his personal life, Dieep and wife Kavya Madhavan welcomed a baby girl last year. The couple had shared the first picture of their daughter Mahalakshmi through social media, recently.
Here, we present the reasons why Dileep remains the Janapriyanayakan of Malayalam cinema. Read on...
Favourite Actor Of Family Audiences
Dileep is undoubtedly one of the all-time favourite actors of family audiences, especially women and kids. The actor has always made it clear that he prefers doing comedy entertainers as the family audiences love to watch his such films, especially during the festival seasons. Dileep's comedy films from the early 2000's, especially CID Moosa, still enjoy a strong fan following.
Flexibility As An Actor
Dileep is one of the actors who went on to portray some of the most challenging characters Malayalam cinema has ever seen. He played the dual roles of an angry young man and a hunchback in the 2002 movie Kunjikoonan. Later, Dileep went on to portray some extremely challenging characters in some of the most popular films of his career, including Chanthupottu, Pachakuthira, Mayamohini, Sound Thoma, etc.
Willingness To Take Risks
Even though he prefers doing the out-and-out family entertainers, Dileep has changed his track occasionally with some unconventional film choices. He chose to do some unique films like Kathavasheshan, Kerala Café, Calcutta News, Passenger, etc., during the peak time of his career. In 2018, Dileep made a very brave attempt by playing a negative character for the first time in his career, in the Ratish Ambat movie Kammara Sambhavam.
Bankable Actor
Dileep is unarguably one of the most-bankable actors of Malayalam cinema. The actor has succeeded in remaining in the list of actors with the maximum satellite value, throughout the last decade. It is a fact that Dileep films still remains the ultimate money-spinners for the Malayalam industry. This pretty much explains why the new wave in Malayalam cinema never forced Dileep to rethink about his film choices.