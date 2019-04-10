Dileep, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly & Others Convey Their Lovely Wishes To Sunny Wayne!
Wedding bells are ringing again in Mollywood and this time, it is Sunny Wayne who has entered the new phase of his life. The news regarding Sunny Wayne's wedding came as a big surprise to his fans and followers. Sunny Wayne tied the knot with Renjini, who hails from Kozhikkode. Ever since this morning, the social media is filled with images of the lovely couple and wishes have been in pouring in for them from various quarters. Even some of the top celebrities like Dileep, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly and others took to their social media pages to convey their lovely wishes to the star.
Dileep
Dileep made it a point to wish the newly weds and that too in person. He also posed for a photo with the couple, which has gone viral in the social media.
Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Wayne started off their film career with the same film, Second Show. They have been best of friends ever since then and Dulquer Salmaan send out his lovely wishes to the couple on the special day.
Nivin Pauly
Nivin Pauly and Sunny Wayne had shared the screen space in the blockbuster movie Kayamkulam Kochunni that released in 2018. Nivin Pauly send out a short and sweet message wishing his Kayamkulam Kochunni co-star.
Aju Varghese
Aju Varghese was one of the first celebrities to wish the Sunny Wayne on the big day through his Facebook page. Interestingly, it was through his social media pages that the fans got to know about the news about the actor's marriage.
Prayaga Martin
Young actress Prayaga Martin too convyed the best wishes to the newly married couple. Prayaga Martin and Sunny Wayne had worked together in the film Pokkiri Simon.
Unni Mukundan
Popular actor Unni Mukundan too took to his Facebook page to send out his best wishes to Sunny Wayne on the big day.
