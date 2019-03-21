English
    Dileep And Kavya Madhavan's Latest Photo Takes Social Media By Storm!

    By Manu
    |

    Dileep and Kavya Madhavan form one of the most lovely celebrity couples of the Malayalam film industry. The couple, who entered wedlock on November 28, 2019, was blessed with a baby girl recently, whom they named Mahalakshmi.

    Now, a new picture of Dileep and Kavya Madhavan have won the hearts of the social media users and it has gone viral within no times. This particular picture featuring the lovely couple was seemingly taken during their visit to a restaurant and the photo appeared on the Facebook page of Dileep Online. It seems like the photo was taken at the Dhe Puttu Restaurant co-owned by Dileep.

    On the work front, Dileep's most recent release was Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, directed by B Unnikrishnan. The film, which featured Dileep in the role of an advocate has turned out to be a huge success at the box office.

    Meanwhile, Dileep has also commenced the works of his next film. He has joined the shoot of his upcoming film titled Shubharathri. The film directed by Vyasan KP will also feature actor Siddique in an important role.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 11:19 [IST]
