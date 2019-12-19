    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dileep's My Santa Gets A New Release Date!

      By
      |

      My Santa is the upcoming family entertainer which features Dileep, the Janapriyanayakan of Malayalam cinema in the lead role. The movie, which is directed by Sugeeth, the Ordinary fame director was originally supposed to hit the theatres on December 20. However, the release of My Santa has been postponed now.

      The team recently announced the news through the official social media handles of the Dileep starrer. My Santa will now hit the theatres on December 25, 2019, as a Christmas Day release. If the reports are to be believed, the release of My Santa has been pushed due to some unforeseen technical issues.

      Dileep essays the titular role in the movie, which revolves around a kid named Aisa and her journey with Santa Claus. Baby Manasi, the child artist essays the central character Aisa in My Santa. Sunny Wayne, Anusree, Kalabhavan Shajon, Shine Tom Chacko, SaiKumar, Siddique, Indrans, Dharmajan, Baby Devananda, etc., essay the supporting roles in the movie.

      Dileeps My Santa Release Is Postponed | Dileeps My Santa New Release Date Is Out

      Read more about: dileep my santa sugeeth
      Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 23:34 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue