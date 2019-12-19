Dileep's My Santa Gets A New Release Date!

My Santa is the upcoming family entertainer which features Dileep, the Janapriyanayakan of Malayalam cinema in the lead role. The movie, which is directed by Sugeeth, the Ordinary fame director was originally supposed to hit the theatres on December 20. However, the release of My Santa has been postponed now.

The team recently announced the news through the official social media handles of the Dileep starrer. My Santa will now hit the theatres on December 25, 2019, as a Christmas Day release. If the reports are to be believed, the release of My Santa has been pushed due to some unforeseen technical issues.

Dileep essays the titular role in the movie, which revolves around a kid named Aisa and her journey with Santa Claus. Baby Manasi, the child artist essays the central character Aisa in My Santa. Sunny Wayne, Anusree, Kalabhavan Shajon, Shine Tom Chacko, SaiKumar, Siddique, Indrans, Dharmajan, Baby Devananda, etc., essay the supporting roles in the movie.