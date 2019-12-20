Dileep's My Santa Gets A New Release Date!

My Santa is the upcoming family entertainer which features Dileep, the Janapriyanayakan of Malayalam cinema in the lead role. The movie, which is directed by Sugeeth, the Ordinary fame director was originally supposed to hit the theatres on December 20. However, the release of My Santa has been postponed now.

The team recently announced the news through the official social media handles of the Dileep starrer. My Santa will now hit the theatres on December 25, 2019, as a Christmas Day release. If the reports are to be believed, the release of the movie has been pushed due to some unforeseen technical issues.

Dileep essays the titular role in the movie, which revolves around a kid named Aisa and her journey with Santa Claus. Baby Manasi, the child artist appears as the central character Aisa in My Santa. Sunny Wayne, Anusree, Kalabhavan Shajon, Shine Tom Chacko, SaiKumar, Siddique, Indrans, Dharmajan, Baby Devananda, etc., essay the supporting roles in the movie.

Sugeeth, the director of My Santa has earlier teamed up with Dileep for several superhit films as an assistant director. Dileep had also joined hands with the director as one of the distributors of his debut film, Ordinary. However, Sugeeth is collaborating with the Janapriyanayakan for an independent project, for the first time in his career.

Expectations are riding high on My Santa after the release of the highly promising official trailer and songs. According to lead actor Dileep, he immediately gave the green signal when director Sugeeth narrated the theme of My Santa, as he found it very cute. The actor stated that he badly wanted to be a part of this project, which is totally different from his recent outings.

My Santa is scripted by newcomer Jemin Cyriac. Faisal Ali has handled the cinematography of the movie. Vidyasagar has composed the songs and background score. The Dileep starrer is jointly produced by Nishad Koya, Ajeesh OK, Sajith Krishna, and Saritha Sugeeth.