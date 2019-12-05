Dileep-Nadhirshah Duo's Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan: First Look Poster Is Out!

Dileep, the Janapriyanayakan of Mollywood is finally joining hands with is best buddy Nadhirshah, for the latter's upcoming directorial venture. The project, which has been titled as Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan, features Dileep in the titular role. The team recently revealed the first look poster of the much-awaited project, through social media.

Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan features Dileep in the role of a 60-year-old man, named Keshu. The promising first look poster hints that the actor is appearing in a totally different get-up in the movie, which is expected to be a comedy-drama. The main attraction of the first look poster is the illustration of Dileep's character, Keshu.

The Nadhirshah project will mark feature Urvashi, the senior actress as the female lead. Even though Urvashi and Dileep have shared the screen in a few films earlier, the actress is being paired up with the Janapriyanayakan for the first time in her career. The team is yet to reveal the rest of the star cast.

Sajeev Pazhoor, the writer of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has penned the script of the Dileep-Nadhirshah project. Sajeev has won the National Award for Best Screenplay for the Fahadh Faasil-Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer. Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan marks Sajeev Pazhoor's first collaboration with both Dileep and Nadhirshah.

Anil Nair is the director of photography. Nadhirshah, the director himself composes the songs. National award-winner Bijibal composes the background score. Sajan handles the editing. Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan, which is produced by Dileep's NAD Group has started rolling today (December 5, 2019).

It is the fourth directorial venture of Nadhirshah, the multi-faceted talent who made his directorial debut with Amar Akbar Anthony. The movie, which featured Prithviraj, Jayasurya, and Indrajith in the lead roles was a huge success. He later directed two successful outings including the Vishnu Unnikrishnan starrer Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan and Asif Ali-Biju Menon-Baiju film Mera Naam Shaji.