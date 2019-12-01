    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Dileep-Nadhirshah Project: Here Is An Update!

      Dileep, the Janapriyanayakan of Malayalam cinema is finally joining hands with his best buddy Nadhirshah for a project. Nadhirshah is all set to direct Dileep for the first time in his upcoming comedy entertainer, which has been titled as Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan. The much-awaited project is scripted by Sajeev Pazhoor.

      Sajeev Pazhoor, who is best known for his first independent project Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, had won the National Film Award for Best Screenplay for the film. The writer-journalist made his movie debut as the co-writer of the acclaimed movie Swapanam, which had Jayaram in the lead role. Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan marks the writer's first collaboration with Dileep-Nadhirshah duo.

      Nadhirshahs Dileep Project To Be Scripted By Sajeev Pazhoor

