Dileep-Nadhirshah Project: Here Is An Interesting Update!

Dileep, the Janapriyanayakan of Malayalam cinema is finally joining hands with his best buddy Nadhirshah for a project. Nadhirshah is all set to direct Dileep for the first time, in his upcoming comedy-drama which has been titled as Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan. The much-awaited project is scripted by Sajeev Pazhoor.

Sajeev Pazhoor, who is best known for his first independent project Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, had won the National Film Award for Best Screenplay for the film. The writer-journalist made his movie debut as the co-writer of the acclaimed movie Swapanam, which had Jayaram in the lead role. Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan marks the writer's first collaboration with Dileep-Nadhirshah duo.

Interestingly, Dileep is playing the titular character Keshu, a 60-year-old man in the movie. Reportedly, the actor who is best known for his on-screen transformations will be appearing in a never-seen-before getup in the movie. Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan will feature renowned actress Urvashi as the female lead opposite Dileep.

Even though Dileep and Urvashi have shared the screen in a few movies earlier, the actress is being paired up with the Janapriyanayakan for the first time in her career. The makers are yet to finalize the rest of the star cast and technical crew of the project. The team is planning to officially launch Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan very soon, along with a first look poster.

Nadhirshah, the multi-faceted talent made his directorial debut with Amar Akbar Anthony, the 2015-released multi-starrer flick which featured Prithviraj, Jayasurya, and Indrajith, in the titular roles. His second outing as a director was the 2016 movie Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan, which had Vishnu Unnikrishnan in the lead role. Both projects had emerged as great commercial successes.

The director's last outing Mera Naam Shaji, which featured Asif Ali, Biju Menon, and Baiju in the lead roles had earned mixed reviews and ended up as an average grosser. Reportedly, Nadhirshah is also planning to team up with Mammootty, the megastar very soon, for a comedy entertainer.