Dileep’s Next Gets A Title And It Has A Bruce Lee Connection!

Dileep, the Janapriyanayakan of Malayalam cinema is all set to welcome 2020 with some highly promising projects in his kitty. As per the latest reports, the actor joining hands with the senior writer-director Rafi once again, for the upcoming action-comedy entertainer. The project which is scripted by Rafi, will be directed by newcomer Saji Sreekumar.

The team recently finalised the title of the project which is said to be based on martial arts, and it has a Bruce Lee connection. Interestingly, the Dileep starrer has been titled as Enter The Dragon, which is the title of Bruce Lee's iconic action film which was released in 1973. If the reports are to be believed, Dileep is appearing as a martial arts expert in the movie.

Reportedly, the major portions of Enter The Dragon will be shot in China. The movie, which is produced by the banner Mini Studio, has been planned as an Onam 2020 release. The makers are yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the star cast of the ambitious project. The team is planning to make the official announcement very soon, along with the official first look poster.

Dileep has earlier teamed up with director Rafi for some popular films, including the biggest hit of his career Two Countries, Punjabi House, Thenkasipattanam, etc. The filmmaker, who is also an actor has shared the screen with Dileep in several popular films. Rafi has scripted the Janapriyanayakan's upcoming 3D film Professor Dinkan, which is currently under production.

Jack And Daniel, the latest release of Dileep has been receiving lukewarm response from the theatres. The actor is currently filming for his upcoming project My Santa, which was initially planned as a Christmas release. Dileep has also signed some highly-anticipated projects, including the Nadhirshah directorial Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan, Parakkum Pappan, Joshiy's next, etc.