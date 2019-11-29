Actress Abduction Case: Supreme Court Rejects Dileep's Plea!

Dileep's plea to access the memory card, which is the prime evidence of the actress abduction case of 2017, has been rejected by the Supreme Court. The top court withheld permission to the accused Dileep to access the memory card, which contains the footage of the assault.

A bench of Justices comprising AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari rejected the appeal, citing the privacy and safety concerns of the survivor. However, Dileep has been provided with a chance to inspect the video, subject to conditions that secure the privacy of the assaulted actress. The Supreme Court thus upheld the verdict of Kerala High Court, which had rejected Dileep's plea.

Dileep, the 'Janapriyanayakan' of Malayalam cinema has been accused as the prime conspirator of the abduction and assault of the actress, who is a popular name of South Indian cinema. The crime was allegedly taken place in a moving vehicle in February 2017.

In the petition filed in Supreme Court, the senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Dileep had argued that the visuals were edited. Dileep's lawyers were shown several edited video clips, instead of a single continuous video. Adv. Rohatgi submitted that it is essential to have a copy of the video clips to prove Dileep's innocence.