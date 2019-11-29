Actress Abduction Case: Supreme Court Rejects Dileep's Plea!

Dileep's plea to access the memory card, which is the prime evidence of the actress abduction case of 2017, has been rejected by the Supreme Court. The top court withheld permission to the accused Dileep to access the memory card, which contains the footage of the assault.

The two-judge bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari rejected the appeal, citing the privacy and safety concerns of the survivor. However, Dileep has been provided with a chance to inspect the video, subject to conditions that secure the privacy of the assaulted actress. The Supreme Court thus upheld the verdict of Kerala High Court, which had rejected Dileep's plea.

In the petition filed in Supreme Court, the senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Dileep had argued that the visuals were fabricated. Dileep's lawyers were shown several edited video clips, instead of a single continuous video. Adv. Rohatgi argued that it is essential to have a copy of the video clips to prove Dileep's innocence.

The Kerala State Government, on the other hand, argued that the memory card should not be handed over to Dileep, as it is the most important evidence in this case. The Government stated that there are chances that the visuals may be misused and it might affect the privacy of the survivor. Even though the memory card is material evidence, the visuals in it are document evidence.

The actress, who was abducted and assaulted, had also raised concern again handing over the most important evidence to Dileep, who is the main accused. In her written argument, the actress has also stated that she would like to remain anonymous in order to lead a peaceful life. However, the survivor has made it clear that she has no objection in Dileep watching the visuals.

Dileep, the 'Janapriyanayakan' of Malayalam cinema has been accused as the prime conspirator of the abduction and assault of the actress, who is a popular name of South Indian cinema. The heinous crime was allegedly taken place in a moving vehicle in February 2017.