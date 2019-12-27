Dileep's Santa Claus Picture With Daughter Mahalaksmi Goes Viral!

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan, one of the most-popular star couple of Malayalam cinema were blessed with a baby girl in 2018. The couple had introduced their daughter Mahalakshmi to the world on her first birthday, through social media. Recently, Dileep surprised his fans by posting yet another picture with Mahalakshmi, on his official Facebook page.

Interestingly, the actor and his little daughter are seen in the Santa Claus costumes in the picture, which has been going viral on social media. The Janapriyanayakan of Mollywood posted the picture on the Christmas day, along with a special note for his fans and wellwishers.

The actor, who wished his fans a happy Christmas through his post, and requested to watch his latest release My Santa, along with their families. The fans and wellwishers of Dileep and Kavya Madhavan are going gaga over the actor's latest picture with his younger daughter and expressed their excitement in the comment box.