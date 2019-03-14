'Dileep Threatened He Would Commit Suicide If He Failed To Marry Kavya Madhavan'

A Shocking Claim

According to Pallisseri, Dileep began dating Kavya Madhavan while shooting for the 1999 release Chandranudikkunna Dikhil directed by Lal Jose. In other words, the journalist claimed that Dileep was in love with the actress when he was married to the 'Lady Superstar' of Mollywood.

Did Dileep Pressurise Kavya To Call Off Her Marriage?

Talking about Dileep and Kavya's courtship days, Pallisseri said that the Chanthupottu star had urged Kavya to call off her marriage with Nishal Chandra. He added that she ultimately gave in to the pressure and told her fiance that she was not ready to marry him. However, Kavya and Nischal's parents were not happy about this and made it clear that the marriage would take place as planned.

A Threat?

As per Pallisseri, once Dileep's plan failed, he called up his Christian Brothers co-star and told her that he would commit suicide if he failed to marry her.

Pallisseri's Exact Words

"As the marriage plan went ahead without any fail, Dileep called up Kavya Madhavan and started threatening her. The actor even threatened that he will commit suicide if Kavya goes away from him. However, Kavya later convinced Dileep stating that she will come back to his life one day or another even after her marriage."

The Background

Pallisseri is one of Dileep's biggest critics and has made shocking claims about him in the past as well. His attacks intensified when Dileep was arrested in connection with the Malayalam actress assault case.

On The Work Front

While the controversies refuse to die down, Dileep has moved on and turned his attention to his professional commitments. He was last seen in the comedy-thriller Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, which did well at the box office. At present, he has Professor Dinkan in his kitty.