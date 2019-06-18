Dileep Wanted To Commit Suicide, Here's What Stopped Him From Taking The Extreme Step

Dileep Addresses The Rumours

While speaking about the actress assault case, the Christian Brothers star said that rumours of his involvement took social media by storm within two days of the incident. Dileep added that he was addressing the rumours only because they were quite 'serious' in nature.

His Exact Words

"For years I have tolerated all the gossips about my life. I don't really concern myself with what others talk about me. But, of late, some rumours of serious nature have been spread in a way that people may think they are true. So I decided to deal with them head-on."

'I Thought Of Committing Suicide'

Dileep went on to add the he was so disturbed by the allegations that he felt like committing suicide.

" I even thought of committing suicide. But, I didn't because of my daughter," he added.

About The Victim

While talking about his rapport with the victim, Dileep said that he has known the lady for a long time and never stopped directors from working with her.

"I have known her for many years now, professionally and personally. After a point, I stopped working with her because of some differences as I can only act with someone I am comfortable with. But, I never tried to stop other filmmakers from working with her," added Dileep.

Dileep was eventually arrested in connection with the actress assault case and this grabbed plenty of attention. He was finally granted bail two months after his arrest. The case is still being investigated.

Work Matters

On the work front, Dileep was last seen in Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel that did reasonably well at the box office. At present, he has Professor Dinkan and Jack Daniel in his kitty.