Driving License: It's A Clean U For The Prithviraj Starrer!

Driving License, the upcoming Prithviraj-Suraj Venajramoodu starrer family entertainer, is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. The project, which undoubtedly one of the most-awaited Christmas releases of the year, recently completed the censor board formalities. Driving License has bagged a clean U certificate from the censor board.

The team revealed the news through the official social media pages of the lead cast, recently. Driving License, which revolves around the love-hate relationship between Hareendran, a superstar and Kuruvila, his biggest fan, is directed by Lal Jr. aka Jean Paul Lal. Prithviraj appears as Hareendran in the movie, which features Suraj Venjaramoodu as Kuruvila.

Prithviraj is apparently playing a grey-shaded character in the movie, which marks his first collaboration with Lal Jr. According to the actor, he originally wanted to play the role of the fan in Driving License. But the character Hareendran, the superstar which was originally written for Mammootty, was offered to him after the megastar backed out from the project.

Sachy, the popular scriptwriter turned director has penned the screenplay for the movie. In his recent interview, Prithviraj has also stated that the Driving License is one of the most-interesting mainstream scripts he has come across in his acting career. Expectations are riding high on the movie after the release of its impressive teaser.

Driving License is the fourth directorial venture of director Lal Jr, who made his debut with the Asif Ali-Bhavana starrer Honey Bee. Deepti Sati and Mia George appear as the female leads opposite Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu respectively, in the movie. Ranadive, the former associate of Amal Neerad who made his debut with the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Comrade In America, handles the cinematography.

The songs are composed by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair. Sushin Shyam composes the background score for the movie. Driving License is jointly produced by Prithviraj and Listin Stephen under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.