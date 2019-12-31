Driving License: The Title Song Of The Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Is Out!

Driving License, the recently released family entertainer which features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, has been receiving excellent responses from the audiences. Recently, lead actor Prithviraj revealed the much-awaited title song of Driving License through his official social media pages.

The title song Varum Varum, is composed by Yakzan Gary Pereira-Neha Nair duo, and jointly penned by Santhosh Varma and Sam Mathew. The 2.55 minutes long title song is featured as an introduction to superstar Hareendran, the character played by Prithviraj in the movie. The major attractions of the title song are undoubtedly the actor's exceptional screen presence and well-choreographed fight sequences.

Recently, Driving License has got an increase in the screen count, thanks to the exceptional audience rush in the releasing centers. Even though the official box office collection report of the Lal Jr. directorial is yet to be revealed, the trade experts suggest that the Prithviraj-Suraj movie has clearly emerged as the Christmas box office winner.

If things proceed at the same rate, there are high chances for Driving License to emerge as the highest-grossing film of its leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran's acting career, and one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019. The makers are expected to officially reveal the box office collections so far, very soon.

The movie, which is scripted by Sachy, revolves around the unique bond of a superstar and his biggest fan. Prithviraj appears as superstar Hareendran in the movie, which features National award-winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu in the role of Kuruvila, Hareendran's biggest fan, and a vehicle inspector.

Mia George has played the role of Kuruvila's wife Elsa in the movie, which features Deepti Sati as Hareendran's wife Bhama. Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna, Nandu, Edavela Babu, etc., have appeared in the supporting roles. Driving License is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, for Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.