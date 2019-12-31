    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Driving License: The Title Song Of The Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Is Out!

      By
      |

      Driving License, the recently released family entertainer which features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, has been receiving excellent responses from the audiences. Recently, lead actor Prithviraj revealed the much-awaited title song of Driving License through his official social media pages.

      The title song Varum Varum, is composed by Yakzan Gary Pereira-Neha Nair duo, and jointly penned by Santhosh Varma and Sam Mathew. The 2.55 minutes long title song is featured as an introduction to superstar Hareendran, the character played by Prithviraj in the movie. The major attractions of the title song are undoubtedly the actor's exceptional screen presence and well-choreographed fight sequences.

      Recently, Driving License has got an increase in the screen count, thanks to the exceptional audience rush in the releasing centers. Even though the official box office collection report of the Lal Jr. directorial is yet to be revealed, the trade experts suggest that the Prithviraj-Suraj movie has clearly emerged as the Christmas box office winner.

      If things proceed at the same rate, there are high chances for Driving License to emerge as the highest-grossing film of its leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran's acting career, and one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019. The makers are expected to officially reveal the box office collections so far, very soon.

      Driving License Title Song Is Out | Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals The Driving License Title Song

      The movie, which is scripted by Sachy, revolves around the unique bond of a superstar and his biggest fan. Prithviraj appears as superstar Hareendran in the movie, which features National award-winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu in the role of Kuruvila, Hareendran's biggest fan, and a vehicle inspector.

      Mia George has played the role of Kuruvila's wife Elsa in the movie, which features Deepti Sati as Hareendran's wife Bhama. Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna, Nandu, Edavela Babu, etc., have appeared in the supporting roles. Driving License is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, for Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 17:34 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 31, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue