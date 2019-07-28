Dulquer Salmaan Achieves A Very Special Record On His Birthday!

Dulquer Salmaan, who is one among the most-loved actor of the present day Malayalam cinema is celebrating his birthday today (July 28). It is an equally big day for all of his fans as well and they have made it a point to make the day an extremely special, with wishes pouring in for the actor from various quarters.

At the same time, Dulquer Salmaan has achieved a very special record on social media. On Twitter, a tag associated with his birthday has gone trending and it has even rewritten some of the previous Mollywood records on Twitter. This rightly shows the scaling popularity of Dulquer Salmaan, who is now a pan-Indian star with projects in different languages.

The hashtag #HBDBelovedDulquer, which surfaced in the online circuits yesterday went on to get as many as 45.2K tweets within one hour. By getting these many tweets, it has gone on to become the most tweeted tag on Mollywood within first hour of release.

Earlier, this record was held by #LuciferManiaBegins28th, which had around 34.5K tweets in the first hour. At the third spot is, #50DaysToMegastarMammukkaBday, which also had aroound 34.3K tweets in the initial hour.

Meanwhile, a special display picture in connection with Dulquer Salmaan's birthday has also been trending on social media since yesterday. Dulquer Salmaan fans are also eagerly awaiting for the special gift that is on store. It has already been announced that the makers of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal will be coming up with the much-awaited trailer of the movie.

Wishes have been pouring in for Dulquer Salmaan from various quarters. Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are filled with messages Along with the fans and followers, other top celebrities too have made it a point to convey their special wishes to the actor. We also take this opportunity to wish the lovely star a very Happy Birthday.