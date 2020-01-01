    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dulquer Salmaan And Amaal Sufiya Welcome The New Year In Style!

      By
      |

      Dulquer Salmaan, the young heartthrob of Malayalam cinema is celebrating the new year with wife Amaal Sufiya in London. The charming actor wished his fans and wellwishers on the occasion of new year by posting a special picture with wife Amaal on his official social media pages.

      Dulquer Salmaan Celebrates New Year With Wife Amaal Sufiya | Dulquer Salmaan And Amal Sufiya Bring In New Year Together
      Read more about: dulquer salmaan
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue