Dulquer Salmaan And Amaal Sufiya Welcome The New Year In Style!

Dulquer Salmaan, the young heartthrob of Malayalam cinema is celebrating the new year with wife Amaal Sufiya in London. The charming actor wished his fans and wellwishers on the occasion a happy new year, by posting a special picture with wife Amaal on his official social media pages.

As per the latest updates, Dulquer Salmaan has taken a break from his busy schedule to enjoy a vacation with wife Amaal Sufiya in London. Reportedly, daughter Maryam Ameerah Salman has not accompanied the couple. The latest pictures of the Dulquer and Amaal, which the actor shared on his official social media pages, are now winning the internet.

The charming actor has always stated that he is a complete family man when it comes to the personal life, and would like to follow the footsteps of his father Mammootty in the roles of a father and husband. It was a love cum arranged marriage for Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya, who celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary on December 22, 2019.

Dulquer Salmaan is currently all set to reveal the official first look poster of his much-awaited project Kurup, on January 1, 2020. The autobiographical movie, which is based on the life of the notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup, is directed by Second Show fame Srinath Rajendran. Kurup, which features Dulquer Salmaan in the title role, is produced by the actor himself for his home banner Wayfarer Films.

The actor recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming untitled project, which marks the directorial debut of Akhil Sathyan, the son of veteran director Sathyan Anthikad. The movie, which is said to be a family drama features Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, and Shobana in the lead roles. Kalyani Priyadarshan, the popular actress will make her Malayalam debut with the project, which is produced by Dulquer himself for Wayfarer Films.

