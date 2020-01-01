    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dulquer Salmaan And Amaal Sufiya Welcome The New Year In Style!

      By
      |

      Dulquer Salmaan, the young heartthrob of Malayalam cinema is celebrating the new year with wife Amaal Sufiya in London. The charming actor wished his fans and wellwishers on the occasion a happy new year, by posting a special picture with wife Amaal on his official social media pages.

      As per the latest updates, Dulquer Salmaan has taken a break from his busy schedule to enjoy a vacation with wife Amaal Sufiya in London. Reportedly, daughter Maryam Ameerah Salman has not accompanied the couple. The latest pictures of the Dulquer and Amaal, which the actor shared on his official social media pages, are now winning the internet.

      View this post on Instagram

      Wishing that everyone had a great 2019 ! And if it was anything short of great, here’s us wishing you all, the greatest year in 2020 ! #dQnA #wintervacay #london2019 #withthebestofcompany #tripsansM #missingmarie #happynewyearoneandall

      A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan) on

      The charming actor has always stated that he is a complete family man when it comes to the personal life, and would like to follow the footsteps of his father Mammootty in the roles of a father and husband. It was a love cum arranged marriage for Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya, who celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary on December 22, 2019.

      Dulquer Salmaan Celebrates New Year With Wife Amaal Sufiya | Dulquer Salmaan And Amal Sufiya Bring In New Year Together

      Dulquer Salmaan is currently all set to reveal the official first look poster of his much-awaited project Kurup, on January 1, 2020. The autobiographical movie, which is based on the life of the notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup, is directed by Second Show fame Srinath Rajendran. Kurup, which features Dulquer Salmaan in the title role, is produced by the actor himself for his home banner Wayfarer Films.

      The actor recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming untitled project, which marks the directorial debut of Akhil Sathyan, the son of veteran director Sathyan Anthikad. The movie, which is said to be a family drama features Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, and Shobana in the lead roles. Kalyani Priyadarshan, the popular actress will make her Malayalam debut with the project, which is produced by Dulquer himself for Wayfarer Films.

      Also Read:

      Best Of 2019: Which Malayalam Film Deserve The Best Movie Title This Year?

      Read more about: dulquer salmaan kurup
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue