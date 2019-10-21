Dulquer Salmaan And Suresh Gopi In A Single Frame; Fans Can’t Contain The Excitement!

Dulquer Salmaan and Suresh Gopi will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in an upcoming film, which marks the directorial debut of Anoop Sathyan. Importantly, the young actor is also the producer of this upcoming movie, the shoot of which is going on. Most recently, Dulquer Salmaan took to his Facebook page to share a special click from the sets of the movie and in this picture, you could see him playing chess along with Suresh Gopi. The picture has gone viral within no time and the fans can't contain the excitement. They are eagerly awaiting to see this combo on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan also shared a special note along with this photo. He expressed his extreme happiness and joy to work with an actor like Suresh Gopi. "Can't express the joy ! Looking gleefully at Suresh sir ! Such great conversations. So much insight and perspective. Such a pleasure to work with. I feel truly blessed at these opportunities. Such a great dad. I've known Gokul for a long time. And got to spend some time with his youngest Madhav. They're the loveliest boys you'll meet. This film just feels special in so many ways. Thank you @anoop.sathyan for making it all happen !," he wrote on his Facebook page.

This upcoming Malayalam movie is the third production venture of Wayfarer films, which is the production house owned by Dulquer Salmaan. This yet-to-be-title movie, which has been penned by Anoop Sathyan himself, also marks the comeback of actress Shobana to Malayalam films after a gap of five years. Kalyani Priyadarshan is also a part of this much-awaited Malayalam movies. Major Ravi, Lal Jose etc., are also a part of the star cast. Reportedly, the major portions of the movie are being canned in Chennai.

(Social Media Posts Are Unedited)