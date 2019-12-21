Dulquer Salmaan & Team Wrap Up Anoop Sathyan Project!

Dulquer Salmaan and his team recently wrapped up the shooting of his much-awaited upcoming project, which is directed by Anoop Sathyan. The movie, which marks the directorial debut of Anoop Sathyan features Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Shobhana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. The team is yet to finalise the title of the project.
