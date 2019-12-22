Dulquer Salmaan & Team Wrap Up Anoop Sathyan Project!

Dulquer Salmaan and the team finally wrapped up the shooting of his much-awaited upcoming multi-starrer, which is directed by newcomer Anoop Sathyan. The actor-producer announced the news through his official social media pages recently, along with a few location pictures. The team is yet to finalise the title of the highly anticipated project.

Along with Dulquer Salmaan, the untitled flick will also feature senior actors Suresh Gopi, Shobhana, and Urvashi, in the pivotal roles. Kalyani Priyadarshan, who has already made a mark in the Telugu and Tamil industries, will make her Malayalam cinema debut with the project. The young actress is the daughter of renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy. Anoop Sathyan, the director of the project is the son of senior filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad.

Interestingly, Suresh Gopi and Shobhana, one of the most-loved onscreen pairs of Malayalam cinema are sharing the screen in the Dulquer Salmaan project, after a long gap of 14 years. If the reports are to be believed, the Anoop Sathyan directorial is a complete family entertainer.

The untitled project is produced Dulquer Salmaan himself under his home banner Wayfarer Films, along with M Star Films. The movie is scripted by director Anoop Sathyan himself. Mukesh Muraleedharan, who rose to fame with the acclaimed movie Uyare, is the director of photography. Alphonse composes the songs and background score for the project. The team is reportedly planning to reveal the title and first look poster of the project very soon.

Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy with the shooting of his ambitious project Kurup, the Srinath Rajendran directorial, which is a biopic based on the notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup. After completing Kurup, Dulquer is expected to kickstart the upcoming Rosshan Andrrews project in which he plays the first full-fledged police role of his acting career. Both the projects are produced by the actor's home banner Wayfarer Films.