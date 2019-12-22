Dulquer Salmaan's Anniversary Wishes To Wife Amaal Sufiya Is The Best Thing On Internet Today!

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is a complete family man when it comes to his personal life. The actor has always stated that he loves spending time with wife Amaal Sufiya and daughter Maryam when he is not shooting. Recently, Dulquer wished Amaal on their 8th anniversary through his social media pages, and it is the best thing on the internet today.

The actor wished his beloved wife by posting an unseen selfie with her on his social media pages, with a sweet note. Dulquer Salmaan, who expressed his astonishment over completing 8 years of marriage, thanked Amaal Sufiya for putting up with him for so long and making him want to be the best version of himself.

However, Dulquer's romantic anniversary post is winning the internet and has been going viral. The fans and social media followers of the actor wished the couple for their wedding anniversary and stated that Dulquer and Amaal are setting major 'couple goals'.

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya entered the wedlock on December 22, 2011. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan on May 5, 2017. According to the actor, it was a love cum arranged marriage. Amaal and Dulquer were schoolmates in Chennai and met through common friends.

The Kurup actor has always mentioned that his father Mammootty is his role model when it comes to being a husband and father. As we all know, Mammootty is a loving husband to wife Sulfath and describes her as his best friend for life. The megastar also urges his fellow actors to make time for their family during their busy shooting schedules.

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the Bollywood flick The Zoya Factor, which was a commercial success. He recently wrapped up the filming of his upcoming untitled project, directed by Anoop Sathyan. The actor is currently busy with the upcoming Sukumara Kurup biopic, which has been titled as Kurup.

Also Read:

Mamangam First-Week Box Office Collections: Enters The 100 Crore Club!