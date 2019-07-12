Dulquer Salmaan Comes Forward For Vijay Deverakonda; Launches Dear Comrade Trailer!

In a heartwarming gesture, Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Malayalam cinema, has come forward for Vijay Deverakonda, who is one of the most-loved young stars of the Telugu industry. DQ as Dulquer Salmaan is fondly called by everyone, took to his official social media pages to launch the trailer of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming movie, Dear Comrade. It is the Malayalam version of the trailer that has been launched by Dulquer Salmaan.

Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda do share a good rapport. Earlier, they had worked together in the film Mahanati, the Telugu movie that had released in 2018. In the film, Dulquer Salmaan had essayed the role of Gemini Ganesan whereas Vijay Deverakonda appeared as a photojournalist pitted opposite Samantha Akkineni.

While launching the trailer of the movie, Dulquer Salmaan sent out a very endearing note, expressing his happiness on the launch as well as wishing Vijay Deverakonda and the entire team the very best. "Gives me great joy to launch the Malayalam trailer of my brother Vijay Deverakonda's #DearComrade ! Love the energy the cast, the performances and the making. Looks like a stellar film and promises to be a fun and thrilling watch. Wishing the entire team the best of luck ! And thanks for making me a part of it in a small way. Lots of love Vijay ! Rock on !" he wrote on his social media pages. (-sic)

Take a look at the Malayalam version of the Dear Comrade trailer here...

The Telugu version of the trailer was released yesterday and it had received a grand response from all over. The Malayalam version too has been receiving extremely positive responses and comments have been flowing in regarding the same. Dear Comrade has been directed by Bharat Kamma and the film featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, has been scheduled to release in the theatres on July 26, 2019.