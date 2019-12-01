Dulquer Salmaan's Cop Drama To Start Rolling In April
Dulquer Salmaan is joining hands with Rosshan Andrrews, the renowned director for the first time in his career. Interestingly, Dulquer is playing a police officer in the movie, which is said to be an out-and-out cop drama. As per the latest reports, the project, which is scripted by Bobby-Sanjay duo, will start rolling in April 2020.
Expectations are riding high on the untitled project, as Rosshan Andrrews and Bobby-Sanjay team's last cop drama Mumbai Police was a critical and commercial success. Mumbai Police, which featured Prithviraj in the lead role had broken all the pre-existing stereotypes of cop dramas in Malayalam cinema.
The Dulquer Salmaan-Rosshan Andrrews project too is expected to be a very different cop drama. The actor has earlier made a brief appearance as a police officer, in the Lal Jose movie Vikramadithyan. Dulquer is playing the first full-fledged cop role of his career in the Rosshan Andrews movie, which is produced by himself for his home banner Wayfarer Films.