    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dulquer Salmaan's Cop Drama To Start Rolling In April

      By
      |

      Dulquer Salmaan is joining hands with Rosshan Andrrews, the renowned director for the first time in his career. Interestingly, Dulquer is playing a police officer in the movie, which is said to be an out-and-out cop drama. As per the latest reports, the project, which is scripted by Bobby-Sanjay duo, will start rolling in April 2020.

      Expectations are riding high on the untitled project, as Rosshan Andrrews and Bobby-Sanjay team's last cop drama Mumbai Police was a critical and commercial success. Mumbai Police, which featured Prithviraj in the lead role had broken all the pre-existing stereotypes of cop dramas in Malayalam cinema.

      Dulquer Salmaan-Rosshan Andrrews Duos Cop Drama To Start Rolling In April 2020

      The Dulquer Salmaan-Rosshan Andrrews project too is expected to be a very different cop drama. The actor has earlier made a brief appearance as a police officer, in the Lal Jose movie Vikramadithyan. Dulquer is playing the first full-fledged cop role of his career in the Rosshan Andrews movie, which is produced by himself for his home banner Wayfarer Films.

      Read more about: dulquer salmaan
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue