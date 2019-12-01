Dulquer Salmaan's Cop Drama To Start Rolling In April 2020

Dulquer Salmaan is joining hands with Rosshan Andrrews, the renowned director for the first time in his career. Interestingly, Dulquer is playing a police officer in the movie, which is said to be an out-and-out cop drama. As per the latest reports, the project, which is scripted by Bobby-Sanjay duo, will start rolling in April 2020.

Expectations are riding high on the untitled project, as Rosshan Andrrews and Bobby-Sanjay team's last cop drama Mumbai Police was a critical and commercial success. Mumbai Police, which featured Prithviraj in the lead role had broken all the pre-existing stereotypes of cop dramas in Malayalam cinema.

The Dulquer Salmaan-Rosshan Andrrews project too is expected to be a very different take on the life of a police officer. The actor has earlier made a brief appearance as a cop, in the Lal Jose movie Vikramadithyan. Dulquer is playing the first full-fledged police character of his career in the Rosshan Andrews movie, which is produced by himself for his home banner Wayfarer Films.

Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy with the shooting of his ambitious project Kurup, which is directed by Srinath Rajendran. The Zoya Factor star is appearing as the titular character Kurup in the movie, which is a biopic based on the life of the notorious criminal, Sukumara Kurup. The movie, which features Indrajith and Shine Tom Chacko in the key roles, is produced by Dulquer himself.

The actor is also a part of the highly-anticipated directorial debut of Anoop Sathyan, the son of Sathyan Anthikad. Dulquer Salmaan in playing one of the lead roles in the project, which also features senior actors Suresh Gopy and Shobana as the protagonists. The untitled flick, which marks the Malayalam debut of Kalyani Priyadarshan, is also produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.