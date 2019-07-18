English
    Dulquer Salmaan Croons For Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade; The New Song Is Out!

    Apart from being a fabulous actor, Dulquer Salmaan is a very good singer as well. Most of the songs that he has sung in Malayalam have turned out to be huge hits. Now, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to rule the online circuits with yet another song and this time, he has sung for his dear friend Vijay Deverakonda, for the latter's upcoming movie Dear Comrade.

    Earlier, the makers of Dear Comrade had come up with an announcement that the team will be unveiling the Dear Comrade anthem soon. Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan has sung for the Malayalam version of the movie. The song has come out in the online circuits and has garnered the attention of the audiences straight away. The Tamil version has been sung by Vijay Sethupathi whereas the Telugu version has been sung by Vijay Deverakonda himself.

    Dulquer Salmaan took to his official Facebook page to share the special song from the movie. On his detailed Facebook post, he wrote about his experience of singing this song, which has been penned by Joe Paul and set to tune by Justin Prabhakaran. He has conveyed his love to the team for making him a part of this movie. While wishing Vijay Deverakonda and the entire team the best of luck, he has also expressed his eagerness to watch the full movie. Take a look at the complete Facebook post of Dulquer Salmaan here...

    Earlier, Dulquer Salmaan had launched the trailer of the Malayalam version of Dear Comrade.

    According to reports, the film will be hitting screens on July 26, 2019. There are huge expectations on this film, which will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen essaying the lead roles in this Bharat Kamma directorial.

