Dulquer Salmaan: 'I'll Be Lying If I Say I Really Struggled'

Dulquer Salmaan, the youth icon of Malayalam cinema is busy with some highly promising projects in his kitty. The actor recently opened up about his entry into the film industry and nepotism, in the famous chat show No Filter Neha, which is hosted by actress Neha Dhupia. Dulquer stated that he will be lying if he said he said struggled a lot.

The actor, who pointed out that the Malayalam industry does not have a major audition culture, stated that it was much easier for him. Dulquer Salmaan also revealed he loves his father Mammootty for refusing to launch him or help him in getting roles in films using his contacts.

'It was much easier for me. I don't think we have a major auditioning culture in Malayam. It hasn't been there traditionally. There would obviously people be like - 'hey is your son looking to act?' We were looking to cast newcomers in a film, so I would get these random enquiries, nothing that I could connect to. And then I found this one film where I just had the script and they were like everybody is a newcomer on this movie I was like great I won't be the only newcomer you know we can all learn together, make mistakes together, I was like we all can do workshops and all of that', Dulquer said.

'So that's how I stumbled upon my first film, but I'll be lying if I say 'oh I really struggled, or I had to audition and all that jazz'. I didn't. I had no idea how to go about it. My dad was like don't come to me, I'm not going to make any phone calls, I refused to ask people. He still, to this day, hasn't which I love him for. Randomly this enquiry came, I heard a few ideas, I liked this one', the Kurup actor added.