Dulquer Salmaan Is On A High!

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming young star is in the best phase of his career so far. The actor is totally busy with some highly promising projects in his kitty, which include his outings as both an actor and producer. Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan is currently producing five projects for his home banner Wayfarer Films.

Even though Wayfarer Films is yet to release its first venture, the Sunny Wayne starrer Maniyarayile Ashokan, the banner is already backing four more projects. Kurup, the upcoming Sukumara Kurup biopic which features Dulquer Salmaan himself in the lead role is expected to be the second outing of the production banner.

The actor's third outing as a producer is the upcoming untitled flick, which marks the directorial debut of Sathyan Anthikad's son Anoop Sathyan. The movie, which is said to be a family entertainer features Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan as the protagonists.

After completing these three projects, Dulquer Salmaan will produce the upcoming cop drama which marks his first collaboration with director Rosshan Andrrews. The actor will essay the first full-fledged police role of his career in the untitled movie, which is scripted by National award-winning duo Bobby-Sanjay.

Dulquer Salmaan will also produce the upcoming directorial venture of senior actor-filmmaker Joy Mathew, in which he essays the central character. The movie, which is said to be a political drama will feature Dulquer in a performance-oriented role which is expected to break his boy-next-door image. If the reports are to be believed, Dulquer's character in the movie is a politician.

The actor is currently busy with the Dubai schedule of Kurup, in which he essays the titular character. The movie, which is directed by Srinath Rajendran will also feature Indrajith and Shine Tom Chacko in the pivotal roles. Dulquer Salmaan's next release is said to be the Anoop Sathyan directorial, which is slated to hit the theatres in the first quarter of 2020.