Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suresh Gopi & Shobana In Anoop Sathyan’s Debut Movie!

Earlier, reports had come up that Dulquer Salmaan will be producing the debut directorial venture of Anoop Sathyan, son of director Sathyan Anthikkad. According to latest reports that have come in, the yet-to-be-titled venture will feature Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suresh Gopi and Shobana in important roles.

According to a report by Manorama Online, director Anoop Sathyan has revealed some details regarding the movie. He has mentioned that the film will narrate the story of two people, who reside in Chennai. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shobana will be seen essaying these roles in the movie. At the same time, it has been mentioned that Dulquer Salmaan and Suresh Gopi will also be seen essaying equally important roles in this movie.

The shoot of the film is expected to begin in October and Chennai is said to be the major location of the movie. Alphonse Joseph has been roped in as the music director of the movie. Meanwhile, Mukesh Muraleedharan, who is well-known for his works in films like Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela and Uyare, will handle the cinematography department of the movie. Anoop Sathyan himself has penned the script for this highly-awaited movie.

Interestingly, the Anoop Sathyan movie will be Dulquer Salmaan's second production venture. His maiden venture as a producer will be Asokante Aadyarathri, which features Jacob Gregory in the lead role.

Meanwhile, the debut directorial venture of Anoop Sathyan will also pave way for the comeback of popular actress Shobana to Malayalam films after a gap of six years. She was previously seen in the film Thira, which was directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. This upcoming movie will also be Kalyani Priyadarshan's second movie in Mollywood, after Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, in which she essays an important role. The film will also be Suresh Gopi's next release after My God, which had released in 2015.