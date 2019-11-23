Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup Look Goes Viral!

Dulquer Salmaan is undoubtedly one of the most stylish actors Malayalam cinema has ever had. The actor has always made a mark with his style statements, both onscreen and off-screen. Recently, Dulquer Salmaan once again took the social media by storm with his new get-up for the upcoming project Kurup.

The young actor looks simply dashing in the retro get-up, which he has donned for the character Sukumara Kurup. Dulquer is seen sporting a different hairdo with bulgan beard, oversized sunglasses, and retro outfits in the location stills of Kurup. The actor's look has been going viral on social media from the last few days.

Reportedly, Dulquer Salmaan is playing the first out-and-out negative character of his career in Kurup. The movie, which is directed by Srinath Rajendran, is a biopic based on the life of Sukumara Kurup, the notorious criminal. Reportedly, scriptwriters Jithin K Jose, Daniell Sayooj Nair, and KS Aravind penned the project after a long research on the life of Sukumara Kurup.

Kurup will feature Indrajith Sukumaran and Shine Tom Chacko in the other pivotal roles. Indrajith is appearing as the police officer who was assigned to catch Kurup, while Shine essays the character Bhasi Pillai. Shobita Dhulipala, the Moothon fame actress appears as the female lead in the movie. Tovino Thomas is expected to make a cameo appearance, in the role of Kurup's victim Chacko.

The project is extra special for the lead actor Dulquer Salmaan, who also doubles up as the producer. As reportedly earlier, the actor is all set to make his production debut with the Sunny Wayne starrer Maniyarayile Ashokan, under his home banner Wayfarer Films. Kurup will mark Dulquer's second outing as a producer.

Nimish Ravi the 'Luca' fame cinematographer is the DOP of the movie. Sushin Shyam composes the songs and background score. National award winner Vivek Harshan handles the editing and Vignesh Banglan handles the art direction. As per the latest updates, the team has wrapped up the Ahmedabad schedule of Kurup and is currently in Dubai for the next schedule.