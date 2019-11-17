Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup: The Second Schedule Starts Rolling

Dulquer Salmaan, the talented young actor is all set to make his debut as a producer. The actor recently launched his home production banner, Wayfarer Films. Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan is venturing into film production with not just one, but three ambitious projects. And the list includes the highly anticipated Srinath Rajendran directorial Kurup, a biopic based on the life of notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup.

Kurup, which features Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role, started rolling a few months back and the first schedule was entirely shot in Kerala. Now, the team has commenced the second schedule shooting of the much-awaited movie in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Dulquer Salmaan, the lead actor-producer of the movie confirmed the reports and shared a few locations stills on his official Facebook page recently.

The Sukumara Kurup biopic marks the second association of Dulquer Salmaan with Srinath Rajendran, the director of his debut film Second Show. If the reports are to be believed, Dulquer Salmaan will essay the first out-and-out negative character of his career in Kurup. According to director Srinath Rajendran, the movie was scripted after long research and the team has no intention to white-wash the character of Kurup.

Indrajith, the supremely talented actor has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the movie, thus marking his first on-screen collaboration with Dulquer Salmaan. Recently, the actor has shared his excitement about finally sharing the screen with Dulquer, through his official social media handles. Reportedly, Tovino Thomas might make a cameo appearance in the movie as Chacko, Sukumara Kurup's victim.

Shine Tom Chacko will appear in the role of Bhasi Pillai in the movie, which features Moothon fame Shobita Dhulipala as the female lead. The rest of the star cast will majorly feature newcomers in prominent roles. Kurup is jointly scripted by Jithin K Jose, Daniell Sayooj Nair, and KS Aravind. Nimish Ravi handles the cinematography and Sushin Shyam composes the songs and background score.