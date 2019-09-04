English
    Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup: Tovino Thomas To Join Cast?

    By
    |

    Dulquer Salmaan is flying high. While his Bollywood film, The Zoya Factor, alongside Sonam Kapoor, is much anticipated, a lot of things are happening on the home front as well. His much-hyped film Kurup had recently gone on floors and now we hear that powerhouse performer Tovino Thomas might be roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to come by.

    Dulquer Salmaan And Tovino Thomas In Kurup?

    Notably, the film is directed by Srinath Rajendran, who gave us memorable hits like 'Second Show' and 'Koothara'.

    All eyes are on this starrer, which is said to be based on the life of Kerala's most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup.

    The cast also includes Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko and Indrajith Sukumaran. While the story is penned by Jithin K Jose, the film has been jointly scripted by KS Aravind and Daniel Sayooj Nair.

    For the unversed, Kurup is being bankrolled by DQ himself. Nimish Ravi cranks the camera while Sushin Shyam is set to score music for one of the most-awaited films of Mollywood. Other crew members include National award-winning editor Vivek Harshan and art director Banglan.

    Dulquer Salmaan is visibly excited about the film and had taken to Twitter not long ago and shared, "At last, we just switched on our very ambitious Kurup! We will strive and do our best to give you all a very special film! Wishing our entire team the very best of luck! Lots of love & prayers." (sic)

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 16:06 [IST]
